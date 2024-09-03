Advertisement
Want To Find Your Personal Color Palette? Don't Make This Mistake
From astrology charts to personality tests, most people would agree that it's oddly satisfying to find out which "boxes" you fit into in this world. So it's no wonder the "personal color test" seems to flow in and out of popularity every few years; it has especially picked up in recent months, thanks to the user-friendly personal color filter on TikTok.
To use the filter, you simply align your face with the oval in the center of the filter, then proceed to watch different seasons and colors flash on the screen. Then you're supposed to know which clothing and makeup colors will best complement your features—but it's not so easy to tell at first glance. How can you tell which color family is the best fit? Here's the 101.
How to use a personal color test
When I first tried the filter, I was immediately drawn to the colors that directly contrasted my skin tone or eye color. I figured it would be an intuitive process, but I quickly realized I wasn't quite sure what I was looking at were the right signs at all.
I found out that many people, like myself, look for colors they personally fancy or ones with highly contrasting tones, but that's not actually the best way to do the test. According to stylist consultant Sarah Priest, you should look for the colors that appear most like your coloring, not the ones that contrast, as she notes in a TikTok tutorial.
To ensure you use this filter to its full potential, Priest recommends following this method:
- Don't wear any makeup.
- Pull your hair back.
- Stand in front of a window with natural daylight (not golden hour).
- Don't wear any fake tan, tinted serums, etc.
- Align your face all the way into the oval opening, leaving no space around the edges.
Once you find the color palette that suits you, you can do more research on the "color season" you're assigned. For example, winter palettes consist of cool undertones and muted features, while autumn colors are warmer-toned with rich, deep hues.
Why does this matter? Well, once you find your color season, you'll be able to hunt down eye shadow colors, lipstick shades, and even clothing that will best complement your own undertones.
This doesn't mean you should only follow your color palette, but it is certainly a helpful tool if you struggle to pick items that flatter your skin, hair, lips, etc. So why not give it a shot?
The takeaway
When using a personal color test, it's best to look for the colors that resemble your own coloring rather than those that highly contrast it. Be sure to complete these tests with no makeup on and during broad daylight. Now, if this all seems like too much of a lift, you can start by simply learning about your undertones—here's how.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel