Add This To Your Shower Routine For Instantly Softer, More Vibrant Strands

Just know that glosses will not completely transform your hair color—if you have lighter hair, using a darker gloss might deepen the color a bit, but it's not permanent. Glosses won't exactly lighten your hair, either; it's mainly for enhancing the pigment you already have or adding richer tones. If you're hoping for more of a stark change, it's better to head to the salon, anyway. "I will always suggest leaving the hard work, and full-color transformations, to your professional colorist!" Anderson adds.