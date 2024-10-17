Skip to Content
Beauty

Add This To Your Shower Routine For Instantly Softer, More Vibrant Strands

Jamie Schneider
Author:
Jamie Schneider
October 17, 2024
Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
By Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Shiny Hair Portrait Sunlight
Image by Sergey Filimonov / Stocksy
October 17, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Bright hues, dreamy pastels, and bold money pieces are always fun, but lived-in, "effortless," hair color is certainly in vogue. The shift is both beautifully sophisticated and entirely practical: Subtle dimension lessens the need for frequent touch-ups, and with the state of the economy right now, regular coloring appointments may fall to the wayside. As such, it seems everyone is owning their roots. 

That being said, you can subtly enhance your color without heading to the salon—just snag an at-home hair gloss. Even if your hair has never touched a dye, it can leave your mane shiny and oh-so-rich.

What is a hair gloss?

A hair gloss is a semi-permanent treatment that deposits pigment, boosts shine, and simultaneously moisturizes strands. While it can add slight tweaks to your color (like more richness and dimension), it won't technically alter your go-to hue.

Rather, it "allows you to easily give your color and vibrancy a boost in between your salon visits," says celebrity colorist Justin Anderson, co-founder of hair and color care brand dpHUE. "This is a great tool to extend the life of your color, add softness, and give you a ton of shine!" 

Who should use it? 

People tend to use hair glosses for a variety of reasons: to color-correct an undertone, temporarily blend grays, transition highlights, extend time between coloring appointments, or just subtly enhance uncolored hair. Yes, anyone can use a hair gloss at home, says Anderson, whether you have color-treated strands or not.

"[It's] a great way to bring some life back to your hair if you feel that your color is looking a little dull, needs a dose of shine, or some extra TLC," he adds. "If you do get your hair professionally colored, this is a great tool for extending the life of your color and keeping it looking salon-fresh until your next appointment." 

How to use hair gloss at home

Great news: At-home hair glosses are incredibly user-friendly, making them a great option for those looking for a cost-effective product that gives you shiny, vibrant hair results. Many formulas come pre-developed (like this Gloss+ from dpHUE), which means it's as easy as applying a hair mask.

"Simply apply to clean, damp hair, making sure to fully coat your strands, and let it sit for up to 20 minutes for maximum results," Anderson says regarding the dpHue formula. (Of course, all glosses come with their own set of instructions, so be sure to follow your specific label.) 

The gloss also serves as a deep conditioning treatment (especially if you choose a hydrating, ammonia-free formula), so feel free to swap it in for your conditioner whenever you're craving some extra richness and shine. The pigment typically lasts up to four weeks or 10 washes, so you can reapply whenever you notice your strands looking dull.

Just know that glosses will not completely transform your hair color—if you have lighter hair, using a darker gloss might deepen the color a bit, but it's not permanent. Glosses won't exactly lighten your hair, either; it's mainly for enhancing the pigment you already have or adding richer tones. If you're hoping for more of a stark change, it's better to head to the salon, anyway. "I will always suggest leaving the hard work, and full-color transformations, to your professional colorist!" Anderson adds.

My results

Like a true beauty journalist, I decided to test dpHUE's Gloss+ myself (and, OK, my strands were looking a little dingy). I snagged the dark blond shade in the hopes of enhancing the lighter tones in my non-color-treated hair—for the record, I'm not blond, but I feared the brown gloss would darken my natural highlights. Although, I might try a darker shade next time to really compare the difference.

dpHUE

dpHUE Gloss+

$ 37
DpHue Gloss+

After shampooing my hair as usual, I raked the gloss through my strands, coating my entire mane from root to tip. I then twirled my hair in a claw clip and let the gloss marinate for around 10 minutes. (Multiple customer reviews noted that a little product goes a long way; very few waited the whole 20 minutes.)

While the gloss didn't stain my shower at all, it did stain my palms a teeny bit—but the pigment cleared as soon as I scrubbed in my body wash. If you do notice a lingering hue on your hands, a little soap and water should do the trick.

I did what I could to pass the time (body scrub, shave, contemplate life), until I reached the 10-minute mark. As I rinsed my strands, I immediately noticed how much silkier they felt; my detangling comb slid through them with ease.

To see the immediate effects (I'm impatient), I opted for a blow-dry. Take a peek at the photo below and notice how much richer and shinier my color looks—granted, I have air-dried hair in the "before" photo, but blow-drying usually mutes my color (since the blast of heat often strips my strands of moisture). With the gloss, my strands appeared way more vibrant and smooth; I can actually notice some auburn undertones peeking through. Who knew!  

Jamie hair gloss
Image by Jamie Schneider / mbg beauty editor

The takeaway

Whether you're in between coloring appointments or simply looking for a (slight) enhancement, an at-home hair gloss is the perfect low-lift venture. It's as easy as sliding on a hair mask, and it infuses moisture and shine into your strands—whether you have virgin or color-treated hair, it's a worthy investment.

dpHUE

dpHUE Gloss+

$ 37
DpHue Gloss+

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

