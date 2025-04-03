With the help of Villafranco, you can turn your bathroom into an instant spa. Her final tip? A little goes a long way: "Using too much oil is common in the shower—be sure to use only about five drops so you don't inhale too much of it." You don't have to be too meticulous about measurements (so long as you use a high-quality oil); just be aware that a few drops are enough to transform your entire shower experience. Plus, you know, blowing through essential oils can get expensive.