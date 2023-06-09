How To Use Castor Oil For Eyelashes, From An Optometrist
I don’t know about you, but I’m particularly fearful of testing new lash serums. I’ve seen countless videos online of lash serums gone wrong, paired with photos of redness, swelling, and rashes—so you probably understand why I’m extra careful when it comes to vetting these products.
One ingredient that’s been highly debated in this space is good old castor oil. To come, an optometrist's take on the natural lash-grower and how to use it properly to reap all of the benefits, without the risk.
How to use castor oil for eyelashes
“I am an optometrist and I actually use castor oil on my eyes every day,” optometrist Carly Rose, O.D., says in her recent TikTok video.
Rose clearly states that it’s not going to improve your vision or transform the health of your eyes (like some people have claimed online), but it’s still a safe staple for your lashes.
That being said, Rose has strict requirements for the castor oil she uses—given it’s going near your eyes, it’s worth the extra consideration.
“I always look for a castor oil that is organic, unrefined, hexane-free, and cold pressed,” she states. Her top pick is the Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil, if you want to skip the search.
Even with an optometrist-approved product, you have to be mindful of how you apply it. She explains that your eyes, hands, and face should be totally clean—no makeup, SPF, dirt, etc.
“I clean my hands and put a couple drops on my finger, and I use it to really get into the bed of my lashes, eyebrows, and eyelids,” she says. As far as benefits, Rose lists lash growth, eyebrow growth, and dry eye support.
As with any products being used near the eyes, it’s essential to put in the effort to find a high-quality product and apply it correctly. Those with any eye health concerns should still have a chat with a doctor before testing out any cosmetic eye remedies, just to be safe.
The takeaway
Castor oil can be safe to use on the lashes, brows, and eyelids if you choose a high-quality product and apply it to clean eyes with clean hands. Make sure your product is organic, unrefined, hexane-free, and cold-pressed, if possible. If you prefer a pre-formulated lash serum, here’s a list of some of our favorites, too.
