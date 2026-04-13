How to Turn Sweet Potatoes Into 3 Satisfying, Nutrient-Dense Meals

These spuds make every meal more tasty. They bring a natural sweetness, a creamy texture when cooked, and enough versatility to work across breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Nutritionally, they’re just as impressive. Sweet potatoes are rich in antioxidants like beta-carotene (which the body converts to vitamin A), along with vitamin C, potassium, and gut-friendly fiber. That combination supports everything from immune function to healthy digestion.