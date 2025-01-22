Need Lunch Ideas? This Easy-To-Prep Bowl Covers All Your Nutritional Bases

3. Toast the walnuts in a large, dry, heavy skillet over medium heat, tossing often, until they smell super nutty and turn a shade or so darker, 1 to 2 minutes. Chop roughly. Heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in the skillet over medium heat until the oil shimmers. Add the chicken along with a generous pinch of salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until hot through and a little crispy at the edges, 2 to 3 minutes.