Recipes

Need Lunch Ideas? This Easy-To-Prep Bowl Covers All Your Nutritional Bases

Dan Churchill
Dan Churchill
January 22, 2025
Overhead of peeled sweet potatoes with someone holding a brush over bowl of olive oil
Image by Nadine Greeff / Stocksy
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines.

I'm not typically the kind of guy who can eat the same thing every day, but I'd happily take down this bowl Monday through Friday.

Scarfably sweet, thanks to sweet potato, pear, and a balsamic dressing, the bowl features nutritional superstar quinoa, hearty kale, and store-bought rotisserie chicken—the same underappreciated product that my mum leaned on.

I used to smash the breasts and leave the rest—back then, dark meat didn't figure into my primitive understanding of nutrition—but you're better off enjoying the whole bird. Crisping it up in a pan makes it extra tasty.

The Monday-to-Friday Bowl

Serves 4 to 6

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cost: $$$

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Skill: Intermediate

Ingredients

  • 1 medium sweet potato, cut into ½-inch cubes
  • ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • Kosher salt to taste
  • Ground black pepper to taste
  • ⅓ cup balsamic vinegar
  • ⅓ cup cold water
  • ½ cup walnuts
  • 2 cups shredded chicken (from a store-bought rotisserie bird)
  • 3 cups cooked quinoa
  • 3 cups lightly packed shredded kale leaves (no stems)
  • 1 medium pear

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Spread the sweet potato on a small baking sheet (lined with parchment paper for easy cleanup), drizzle with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, and sprinkle on a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Mix to coat well and roast in a single layer until tender with golden edges, 20 to 25 minutes.

Eat Like A Legend Book
Image by Israel Palacio

2. Meanwhile, combine the balsamic vinegar, ¼ cup of the oil, and 1 teaspoon salt in a small food processor. Give it a blitz, and with the processor still running, drizzle in another ¼ cup of olive oil and then half the cold water.

3. Toast the walnuts in a large, dry, heavy skillet over medium heat, tossing often, until they smell super nutty and turn a shade or so darker, 1 to 2 minutes. Chop roughly. Heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in the skillet over medium heat until the oil shimmers. Add the chicken along with a generous pinch of salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until hot through and a little crispy at the edges, 2 to 3 minutes.

4. Divide the quinoa among bowls and top with the sweet potato, kale, walnuts, and chicken. Core and cut the pear into ½-inch pieces and add them too. Drizzle on the epic dressing, and it's game on!

From the book EAT LIKE A LEGEND: Delicious, Super Easy Recipes To Perform at Your Peak, by Dan Churchill. Copyright © 2024 by Dan Churchill. Published on May 21, 2024, by HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Excerpted by permission.

