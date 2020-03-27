It’s so easy to fall into overwhelm with the current fear that is sweeping the planet. And when uncertainty overwhelms us, our psyche attempts to create certainty in order to minimize internal discomfort. Usually this is done through mentally creating and playing out an inner story. Unfortunately, most of the time, we mentally play out negative (or worst case scenario) stories, in order to create certainty.

So right now, ask yourself: what story am I telling myself in response to this uncertainty?

Playing out a fearful story is of no benefit to you. Remember that what is unknown is yet to be discovered. Simply step back, mentally count to five, and actively choose to focus on an inner narrative that leaves you feeling good instead.