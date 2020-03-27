mindbodygreen

Close banner
Mental Health

How To Turn Inward When You're Feeling Overwhelmed

Athena Laz
Psychologist By Athena Laz
Psychologist
Athena Laz is an NYC-based licensed psychologist and a leading voice on modern spirituality, specializing in the intersection of psychology and mysticism. Originally hailing from South Africa, Laz has degrees through the University of Witwatersrand and is licensed through HPCSA. Her work has been featured in Entrepreneur Magazine, Cosmopolitan Magazine and the South African Journal of Psychology.
Calm young lady with closed eyes doing respiratory warm up exercises in bedroom at home

Image by Danil Nevsky / Stocksy

March 27, 2020 — 14:20 PM

It’s so easy to fall into overwhelm with the current fear that is sweeping the planet. And when uncertainty overwhelms us, our psyche attempts to create certainty in order to minimize internal discomfort. Usually this is done through mentally creating and playing out an inner story. Unfortunately, most of the time, we mentally play out negative (or worst case scenario) stories, in order to create certainty.

So right now, ask yourself: what story am I telling myself in response to this uncertainty?

Playing out a fearful story is of no benefit to you. Remember that what is unknown is yet to be discovered. Simply step back, mentally count to five, and actively choose to focus on an inner narrative that leaves you feeling good instead.

1. Be gentle with yourself and others.

You’re doing the best you can with overwhelming information. So simply pay attention to what you were doing and thinking when you start to feel frustrated, and overwhelmed. When you begin to gain awareness around what triggers you (like when you focus on the fear of this pandemic), you give yourself the opportunity to respond more mindfully. Focus your attention on something that leaves you, and other people, feeling good instead.

Article continues below

2. Limit how much media you consume.

It’s important to stay up to date with current news but this process of staying informed does not need to engulf you! Spending an hour on your phone reading a social media thread is really not going to serve your well-being, and will likely just spike overwhelm and anxiety. So, become a conscious and mindful consumer of media. Plan to check reliable news sources and spend a limited amount of time (I spend a maximum of about five/ten minutes max!) on becoming updated with current news.

3. Love your body.

It’s so easy to numb out anxious feelings with low energy foods and booze. This avoidance strategy will likely just leave you feeling more overwhelmed and crappy later on. Really prioritize practicing self-care, by respecting and loving your body as best you can. Support your immunity with the right foods and other medically sound actions to keep your body in good health.

Article continues below

4. Nurture your inner world.

An easy way to feel good is simply by focusing on what feels good. Here’s a quick list of some things that you can try: Watch shows that feel good and that don’t spike your anxiety. Call up your friends and have a good chat. Dance in your living room to music that lifts your spirit. Take a new online course. Read more books. Create art or journal. Go on a virtual museum tour. Practice meditation. Spend time in nature. Use this time of active social distancing to nurture your inner world.

5. Practice a meditation, like this one to ease overwhelm.

  • Switch off your cellphone and find a quiet place to sit where you will not bedisturbed.
  • Sit upright with your legs uncrossed and feet planted firmly on the ground. Placeyour palms facing up.
  • Bring awareness to your breath.
  • Breathe in and out on a count of five.
  • As you inhale, focus only on your breath; count for 5 and then exhale.
  • Focusing fully on your exhale for the count of five.
  • Then on each inhale, mentally repeat the following words: I welcome inner peaceand well-being.
  • On each exhale repeat the following words: I release all overwhelm and fear held inmy being. I am safe.
  • Breathe in and out restating these mantras for as long as necessary.
  • As thoughts come up in your mind (they always do), simply witness them andrefocus your awareness back to your breath.
  • Try to do this for a minimum of five minutes.(You can get a free guided relaxationmeditation that you can listen to here.)
  • As it becomes more comfortable for you, increase the length of your meditation andpractice this as often as necessary.

Yes, there's no doubt these are troubling times. It's completely normal to feel afraid and overwhelmed right now. But if that's you (or someone you know), these five tips can help make everything a bit easier to bare.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Athena Laz
Athena Laz Psychologist
Athena Laz is an NYC-based licensed psychologist and a leading voice on modern spirituality, specializing in the intersection of psychology and mysticism. Originally hailing from South...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer

Korin Miller
What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer
Mental Health

How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert

Abby Moore
How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert
$199.99 $99.99

How To Control Anxiety

With Ellen Vora, M.D.
How To Control Anxiety
Spirituality

3 Chakra-Healing Practices That'll Help You Reimagine Your Future

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
3 Chakra-Healing Practices That'll Help You Reimagine Your Future
Mental Health

7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas

Julie Nguyen
7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas
Integrative Health

What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus

Jason Wachob
What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

5 Bodyweight Exercises An Olympic Sprinter Is Doing On Repeat

Samantha Clayton, AFAA, ISSA
5 Bodyweight Exercises An Olympic Sprinter Is Doing On Repeat
Recipes

Craving Comfort Food? This Vegan Sweet Potato Soup Is Hearty & Healthy

Alison Cayne
Craving Comfort Food? This Vegan Sweet Potato Soup Is Hearty & Healthy
Beauty

Does Collagen Work In Topical Serums? Here's What You Need to Know

Andrea Jordan
Does Collagen Work In Topical Serums? Here's What You Need to Know
Integrative Health

10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being

Ashley Uzer, MBA
10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being
Integrative Health

How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research

Julia Guerra
How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research
Functional Food

Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make

Abby Moore
Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-turn-inward-when-youre-feeling-overwhelmed

Your article and new folder have been saved!