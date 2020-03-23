7 Ways A Gastroenterologist Supports His Microbiome & Overall Health

Many of us might feel helpless in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, and that’s very understandable. In this time, however, I encourage you to take this opportunity to learn about how your body works and how infections spread.

Outside of the standard recommendations regarding social distancing and hygiene, it is important to remember that at least 70% of our immune system lies in the gut. It’s too early to know what happens in the gut microbiome during and after someone gets COVID-19. However, it is not too early to consider what we can do to help bolster our immune system since this is obviously part of the equation in dealing with how to fight off the virus.

As with many other conditions, it is best to try to get your gut health in tip top shape before you develop a problem. As an integrative gastroenterologist, this is how I recommend people keep their microbiome more resilient and strong. While it is no guarantee you won’t get sick, I look at it as our best effort.