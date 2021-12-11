And finally, encouragement ranging from event invitations to coffee dates to weekend getaways can serve as a great reminder that your friend is loved and not alone.

"Do fun things with them. Support them in journeys like meditation, yoga classes, and anything that's healing and soothing to the heart and soul," Page says. "The more they feel connected to the heart and the exuberance of life, the better it will be for them."

He also adds that anyone going through divorce can see great benefits from therapy and healing techniques like tapping (EFT) or EMDR. You can gently encourage your friend to consider giving therapy or coaching a try.

And of course, you'll still want to remember to honor their needs if they want space, privacy, or rest, so keep that in mind as you offer them support and encouragement.