In those first nights by myself, it was a gut check of who I was, and who I wanted to be — not for my husband, not for my son, but for myself. For the first time, I didn’t have the shield of being my husband’s wife, and I had to stand on my own. Truth is, I didn’t love the woman I was, and until I did, falling in love with who I was and the choices I made had to be my first priority. Because, at the end of the day, we spend every moment of our lives with one person: ourselves.