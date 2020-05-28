I was 28 years old and had my picture-perfect happy ending: a big beautiful house, a handsome college-sweetheart husband, and an amazing two year-old son.

Until one Sunday, after years of conversation, repeated attempts to better compliment each other, counseling and soul searching — my husband and I looked at each other with tears in our eyes.

For the first time, we acknowledged out loud what we both knew was true: We loved each other, respected each other, but weren't in love despite our desire to stay together for our son. We knew that, more than an "intact" family, he deserved to see love in practice, the one thing we couldn't will each other into.

Walking away from life as I knew it was never something I'd envisioned. I expected to feel regret and to build stronger boundaries, but instead I found my heart more open than it had ever been. And shockingly, my divorce, more than my marriage, taught me about love.

Here are some of those lessons: