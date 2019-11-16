How To Stop Ghosting People (aka How To Reject Someone Kindly)

Let's face it: No one likes awkward situations, and unfortunately, dating is chock-full of them. While these often happen with people you've recently met and aren't strongly invested in, these people deserve the same amount of respect you'd give anyone else. By choosing to enter the dating world, you also need to commit to treating the people you meet with kindness—aka not ghosting them.

A recent Dating.com survey found that 75% of people have ghosted someone they were casually dating, and 92% of people have been ghosted. I don't know about you, but that sounds like a lot of unnecessary confusion and pain to me.

So, let's stop this painful bit of dating. As licensed mental health counselor Grace Suh, Ed.M., LMHC, LPC, tells mindbodygreen, "Even casual dating needs a formal breakup to close the chapter and move on. You may feel awkward to have the conversation, but the other person may not have considered the relationship to be casual and needs clear directions as to where the relationship will go."

It may be nerve-wracking to tell someone that you're not interested in them, but it's respectful and deserved. Here's everything you need to know to stop ghosting people for good.