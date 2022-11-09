This May Be The Easiest & Quickest Way To Smell Good All Day 

Whether you have one signature scent or full-on fragrance wardrobe, we’ll wager you don’t want your perfume to wear off within minutes. Even if you have a travel-sized potion on your person at all times, there’s just something magical about smelling delectable from sunup to sundown without a second spritz.

We have a bank of tips to make your fragrance last longer, but if you’re seeking a quick, low-lift routine to follow, we’ve got you covered. Follow along below to smell good all day, no reapplication necessary.