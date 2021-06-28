5 Ways To Make Musty Closets & Drawers Smell Like A Fresh Summer Day

For an option that not only absorbs odor but also adds a pleasant scent, Harris says you can also fill a mason jar or container with a half-cup of baking soda and a few drops of your favorite essential oil. "Simply shake this once a week to refresh the scent and the odor-absorbing qualities of the baking soda," she adds.

Similarly, Becky Rapinchuk of Clean Mama recommends putting a couple of drops of essential oil onto a cotton pad and placing them on a shelf in the closet. (Just don't place your pad directly on clothes, as essential oils can irritate skin.)