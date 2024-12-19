Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Mental Health

Negative Thoughts Keeping You Up At Night? Here's What To Do

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
December 19, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Image by Danil Nevsky / Stocksy
December 19, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Stressful situations tend to take up a little more brain space than we'd like. Although it would be great to simply press off on your racing mind when you're ready for bed, that, unfortunately, isn't so easy. If you've found yourself lying awake with negative or stressful thoughts running through your mind, you may find this technique particularly helpful. 

Award-winning psychologist Ethan Kross, Ph.D., shares the different strategies he uses to quiet his mind on the mbg podcast, and this universal experience is actually the subject of his new book, Chatter: The Voice in Our Head, Why It Matters, and How To Harness It. And today, we're going to quickly go over one standout technique that especially works late at night. Here's what to do if you find yourself kept awake by intrusive thoughts. 

Kross' 2 a.m. technique

It's common to feel confident in the advice you give others yet struggle to do the same for yourself—and it's even harder when you're stuck in the middle of a negative thought loop, or what Kross calls "chatter." For this reason, Kross recommends using "distant self-talk," which requires giving yourself advice in the third person. "It is much easier for us to give advice to other people than to ourselves when we are experiencing chatter," he says. "Distant self-talk uses language to shift your perspective and talk to yourself more similarly to how you would communicate with someone else that you care about." 

Now, if your situation is really pressing, this strategy alone may not help ease your worried thoughts. That's why Kross calls upon another distancing technique he calls "temporal distancing," or "mental time travel," to double down on persistent chatter. This technique puts the situation to the test by having you ask yourself: Will this problem hold the same amount of brain space a week from now? What about a year from now? 

These questions can help you step out of the thought cycle and look at it from a different perspective. "When chatter takes hold, it often feels like everything is wrapped up in this experience and you're never going to break free," says Kross. This "mental time travel" technique can help you realize that although an event may be stressful, it likely isn't the end of the world. 

So when Kross wakes up in the middle of the night feeling worry or overwhelm (a very common experience), he will combine these two techniques and ask himself: Ethan, how are you going to feel about this tomorrow morning? "It's always better in the morning," he says. "It gives you hope that your circumstances are going to improve, and hope can be a powerful antidote to chatter." If you want to learn even more about these distancing techniques, you can dive in here

The takeaway

If negative thoughts tend to keep you up at night, you may want to try some targeted techniques, like the ones Kross shares with mbg. First, give yourself advice from the third person as if you're talking to a loved one. Then take a step back and ask yourself how you will feel about the situation a week from now—or even a year from now.

These two techniques can help ease stress and put everything into perspective. And if you still need some help calming down, adopting a wind-down routine can help to quiet the mind early in the evening.

Here's a relaxing six-step evening routine you can use to hopefully prevent the chatter from starting in the first place. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

5 Ways To Stay Mindful Throughout The Day
Paid Content | Toyota

5 Ways To Stay Mindful Throughout The Day

Alexandra B. Engler

The 3 Best (& Unexpected!) Tips To Make Eating Healthier Easier & More Delicious
Paid Content | Toyota

The 3 Best (& Unexpected!) Tips To Make Eating Healthier Easier & More Delicious

Alexandra B. Engler

This Ingredient Is The Best-Kept Secret For Brain Health—Here’s How To Get It*
Paid Content | CocoaVia

This Ingredient Is The Best-Kept Secret For Brain Health—Here’s How To Get It*

Braelyn Wood

Your Guide To Leveling Up Your Longevity: 5 Daily Habits To Practice
Paid Content | Toyota

Your Guide To Leveling Up Your Longevity: 5 Daily Habits To Practice

Alexandra B. Engler

Want A Healthy Inflammatory Response? Take This Supplement
Integrative Health

Want A Healthy Inflammatory Response? Take This Supplement

Sarah Regan

3 Dementia-Preventing Habits You Probably Don't Know About
Integrative Health

3 Dementia-Preventing Habits You Probably Don't Know About

Morgan Chamberlain

I'm An Award-Winning PhD — Here's Why You Shouldn't Diet On The Weekends
Healthy Weight

I'm An Award-Winning PhD — Here's Why You Shouldn't Diet On The Weekends

Hannah Frye

A Therapist Breaks Down 8 Common Responses To Loss
Mental Health

A Therapist Breaks Down 8 Common Responses To Loss

Gina Moffa, LCSW, MA

Why Audiologists Want You To Change The Way You Use Headphones
Integrative Health

Why Audiologists Want You To Change The Way You Use Headphones

Emma Loewe

5 Ways To Stay Mindful Throughout The Day
Paid Content | Toyota

5 Ways To Stay Mindful Throughout The Day

Alexandra B. Engler

The 3 Best (& Unexpected!) Tips To Make Eating Healthier Easier & More Delicious
Paid Content | Toyota

The 3 Best (& Unexpected!) Tips To Make Eating Healthier Easier & More Delicious

Alexandra B. Engler

This Ingredient Is The Best-Kept Secret For Brain Health—Here’s How To Get It*
Paid Content | CocoaVia

This Ingredient Is The Best-Kept Secret For Brain Health—Here’s How To Get It*

Braelyn Wood

Your Guide To Leveling Up Your Longevity: 5 Daily Habits To Practice
Paid Content | Toyota

Your Guide To Leveling Up Your Longevity: 5 Daily Habits To Practice

Alexandra B. Engler

Want A Healthy Inflammatory Response? Take This Supplement
Integrative Health

Want A Healthy Inflammatory Response? Take This Supplement

Sarah Regan

3 Dementia-Preventing Habits You Probably Don't Know About
Integrative Health

3 Dementia-Preventing Habits You Probably Don't Know About

Morgan Chamberlain

I'm An Award-Winning PhD — Here's Why You Shouldn't Diet On The Weekends
Healthy Weight

I'm An Award-Winning PhD — Here's Why You Shouldn't Diet On The Weekends

Hannah Frye

A Therapist Breaks Down 8 Common Responses To Loss
Mental Health

A Therapist Breaks Down 8 Common Responses To Loss

Gina Moffa, LCSW, MA

Why Audiologists Want You To Change The Way You Use Headphones
Integrative Health

Why Audiologists Want You To Change The Way You Use Headphones

Emma Loewe

5 Ways To Stay Mindful Throughout The Day
Paid Content | Toyota

5 Ways To Stay Mindful Throughout The Day

Alexandra B. Engler

The 3 Best (& Unexpected!) Tips To Make Eating Healthier Easier & More Delicious
Paid Content | Toyota

The 3 Best (& Unexpected!) Tips To Make Eating Healthier Easier & More Delicious

Alexandra B. Engler

This Ingredient Is The Best-Kept Secret For Brain Health—Here’s How To Get It*
Paid Content | CocoaVia

This Ingredient Is The Best-Kept Secret For Brain Health—Here’s How To Get It*

Braelyn Wood

Your Guide To Leveling Up Your Longevity: 5 Daily Habits To Practice
Paid Content | Toyota

Your Guide To Leveling Up Your Longevity: 5 Daily Habits To Practice

Alexandra B. Engler

Want A Healthy Inflammatory Response? Take This Supplement
Integrative Health

Want A Healthy Inflammatory Response? Take This Supplement

Sarah Regan

3 Dementia-Preventing Habits You Probably Don't Know About
Integrative Health

3 Dementia-Preventing Habits You Probably Don't Know About

Morgan Chamberlain

I'm An Award-Winning PhD — Here's Why You Shouldn't Diet On The Weekends
Healthy Weight

I'm An Award-Winning PhD — Here's Why You Shouldn't Diet On The Weekends

Hannah Frye

A Therapist Breaks Down 8 Common Responses To Loss
Mental Health

A Therapist Breaks Down 8 Common Responses To Loss

Gina Moffa, LCSW, MA

Why Audiologists Want You To Change The Way You Use Headphones
Integrative Health

Why Audiologists Want You To Change The Way You Use Headphones

Emma Loewe

I'm A Psychologist & Trauma Expert: Here's Why Stress Can Feel So Addicting
Mental Health

I'm A Psychologist & Trauma Expert: Here's Why Stress Can Feel So Addicting

Jason Wachob

5 Ways To Stay Mindful Throughout The Day
Paid Content | Toyota

5 Ways To Stay Mindful Throughout The Day

Alexandra B. Engler

The 3 Best (& Unexpected!) Tips To Make Eating Healthier Easier & More Delicious
Paid Content | Toyota

The 3 Best (& Unexpected!) Tips To Make Eating Healthier Easier & More Delicious

Alexandra B. Engler

This Ingredient Is The Best-Kept Secret For Brain Health—Here’s How To Get It*
Paid Content | CocoaVia

This Ingredient Is The Best-Kept Secret For Brain Health—Here’s How To Get It*

Braelyn Wood

Your Guide To Leveling Up Your Longevity: 5 Daily Habits To Practice
Paid Content | Toyota

Your Guide To Leveling Up Your Longevity: 5 Daily Habits To Practice

Alexandra B. Engler

Want A Healthy Inflammatory Response? Take This Supplement
Integrative Health

Want A Healthy Inflammatory Response? Take This Supplement

Sarah Regan

3 Dementia-Preventing Habits You Probably Don't Know About
Integrative Health

3 Dementia-Preventing Habits You Probably Don't Know About

Morgan Chamberlain

I'm An Award-Winning PhD — Here's Why You Shouldn't Diet On The Weekends
Healthy Weight

I'm An Award-Winning PhD — Here's Why You Shouldn't Diet On The Weekends

Hannah Frye

A Therapist Breaks Down 8 Common Responses To Loss
Mental Health

A Therapist Breaks Down 8 Common Responses To Loss

Gina Moffa, LCSW, MA

Why Audiologists Want You To Change The Way You Use Headphones
Integrative Health

Why Audiologists Want You To Change The Way You Use Headphones

Emma Loewe

I'm A Psychologist & Trauma Expert: Here's Why Stress Can Feel So Addicting
Mental Health

I'm A Psychologist & Trauma Expert: Here's Why Stress Can Feel So Addicting

Jason Wachob

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice ThemVision Boarding 101: Ideas On How To Make One & What To Add To ItA Beginners Guide To Dream Interpretation & Common Symbols5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansWhat Are The 5 Love Languages? How To Use Them In Relationships
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.