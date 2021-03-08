Sacred activism is all being an active participant in the world around us while still connecting to our spiritual center and vice versa.

Amisha Ghadiali, an intuitive therapist and the author of Intuition, specializes in the concept and describes it as "living a path where we find ways to come into deeper healing and transformation with ourselves, and at the same time, staying very grounded into the reality of the world that we live in and the systems of oppression that we live amongst."

She notes that often, the spiritual path can be detached from the problems the world is facing as a whole and how we can help. And likewise, a more traditional approach to activism may not include elements of self-awareness, "so we're actually acting out our own trauma through the ways in which we protest and campaign."

Sacred activism embodies the interrelationship between inner transformation and systemic change, Ghadiali says, adding that for her, "it's a combination of living a life that involves a commitment to spiritual practice as well as being aware and using the privilege that I have to show up in the ways that are possible for me."