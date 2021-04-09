Is Perfectionism Keeping You From Your Skin Care Goals? How To Overcome It

We all know we should have a skin care routine. No matter what your regimen looks like, it’s self-care—and an investment in your future self. But where exactly do we start? The market is ever-expanding, and finding what works for you can be an overwhelming venture. After all, another’s holy grail ingredient may not offer you the same dreamy results.

When you’re a perfectionist, though, you want to get everything right. So you may devour every bit of information, thinking you need the perfect plan. But at some point, your brain can get exhausted, and you may land in a place of analysis-paralysis. Even your budget can be a constraining factor that exacerbates your perfectionism, because you start thinking “If I cannot afford [product/service], then I might as well not start”.

In this case, perfectionism can stop you from seeing the forest for the trees. You may end up with narrow tunnel-vision, and because you've replayed this train of logic to yourself over and over again, you may end up completely wedded to it.

And so you may never start, waiting for that perfect moment. Except that the stars may never align and the ducks may never be in a row.

If you’re a perfectionist who finds yourself still dreaming up the perfect skincare plan, we’ve got you. As a loud and proud Type A+++, here’s how you can leverage your perfectionism to pay dividends for your skin.