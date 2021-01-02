I used to have the most indifferent attitude toward exercise, supplements, and sunblock. So much so, that even the most lackadaisical amongst my friends would be concerned. Not only was I unable to see how they could benefit me in the moment, but I also couldn’t envision myself ever needing them. Now, logically, I understand why they are important.

In neuroscience speak, my ventromedial prefrontal cortex did not get activated when thinking about my future self. In other words, I saw my present and my future selves as two distinct people.

Studies have shown, when we view our future selves as different from our present selves, we are less likely to do the things that are good for us, like exercise, save money, or eat vitamins. We are also more likely to engage in immediate gratification. Here's why that may be happening, and what to do about it.