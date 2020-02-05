mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News
|
Fact Checked

New Research Says A 10-Minute Meditation May Help Suffering Perfectionists

Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant By Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant
Christina Coughlin is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.
Brunette female with pink sports clothes stretching at home

Image by Kike Arnaiz / Stocksy

February 5, 2020 — 18:50 PM

Perfectionism is a trait with both positive and negative aspects that can affect just one person or everyone around them. When it's positive, it pushes people toward their high-achieving goals. When it's negative, however, the feelings of failure and stress can be overwhelming. According to new research, meditation may be an effective way to help perfectionists deal with negative thoughts and recover from failure. 

Researchers administered a personality questionnaire to a large group of university students, identifying which students rated high for perfectionism. Those students were then assigned to four different kinds of groups: regular mindfulness, nonjudgment-focused mindfulness, progressive muscle relaxation, and a control group that did nothing. They measured the heart rates of the participants starting with a baseline, completing a task and failing, and then a 10-minute meditation session afterward depending on the group.

According to the results, participants in the nonjudgment meditation group had "marginally higher" abilities to recover from stress compared to the other three groups.

While researchers were aware that meditation could help negative thoughts, the "nonjudgment" aspect of the meditation proved to be a key for perfectionists. "This study extends the findings of mindfulness researchers and suggests the potential importance of nonjudgment of emotions and experiences during mindfulness practice for perfectionists," says author Hannah Koerten.

This is important because perfectionism can be associated with mental disorders like anxiety, depression, and eating disorders. Struggling with failure is already a tough thing to endure, and being a perfectionist makes that failure even harder to recover for them. 

In the future, researchers hope to study more ways to improve stress and negative thoughts in perfectionists and hope to delve deeper into the ways that various meditation techniques can affect cardiovascular responses.

Although there may be some benefits to being a perfectionist, it's important to stay grounded and mindful when it comes to those high expectations and negative thoughts. And remember to keep an eye out for when perfectionism may be disguising a larger problem

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Christina Coughlin
Christina Coughlin mbg Editorial Assistant
Christina Coughlin is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

Researchers Find A Trick For Staying Motivated In The Face Of Failure

Sarah Regan
Researchers Find A Trick For Staying Motivated In The Face Of Failure
Spirituality

How To Improve Your Love Life, Based On Your Human Design Type

Erin Claire Jones
How To Improve Your Love Life, Based On Your Human Design Type
$39.99

5 Guided Meditations

With Charlie Knoles
5 Guided Meditations
Home

From Drains To Stains, Here Are 5 Ways Apple Cider Vinegar Is Handy At Home

JJ Smith
From Drains To Stains, Here Are 5 Ways Apple Cider Vinegar Is Handy At Home
Motivation

Trying A New Diet? Researchers Say This Can Help You Stick To It

Eliza Sullivan
Trying A New Diet? Researchers Say This Can Help You Stick To It
Home

This All-Purpose Cleaner Is Made Almost Entirely Out Of Food Waste

Emma Loewe
This All-Purpose Cleaner Is Made Almost Entirely Out Of Food Waste
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Friendships

Generous Toddlers In New Study May Explain The Root Of Altruism

Christina Coughlin
Generous Toddlers In New Study May Explain The Root Of Altruism
Recipes

You'd Never Know This "Lobster" Mushroom Mac 'N' Cheese Is 100% Vegan

Lisa Dawn Angerame
You'd Never Know This "Lobster" Mushroom Mac 'N' Cheese Is 100% Vegan
Beauty

The One Mistake You Should Avoid If You Use Seaweed Skin Care Products

Jamie Schneider
The One Mistake You Should Avoid If You Use Seaweed Skin Care Products
Change-Makers

Why This Researcher Thinks More Grocery Stores Will Help Reduce Food Waste

Eliza Sullivan
Why This Researcher Thinks More Grocery Stores Will Help Reduce Food Waste
Change-Makers

H&M's New Collection Features Vegan Leather Made From Wine Waste

Christina Coughlin
H&M's New Collection Features Vegan Leather Made From Wine Waste
Integrative Health

Get It Out: Stuffing Your Feelings Can Lead To Inflammation, Study Finds

Eliza Sullivan
Get It Out: Stuffing Your Feelings Can Lead To Inflammation, Study Finds
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/meditation-may-help-suffering-perfectionists

Your article and new folder have been saved!