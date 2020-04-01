Differences in personality, age, and sources of information can cause family members to feel differently about the virus and its risks. Guess what? That’s OK.

“Extend empathy for the person who feels differently,” Wetzler said, “but also advocate for your point of view.” Meaning, explain your levels of comfort and discomfort, and ask your family members to do the same.

If the disagreement is with a parent or a partner, Wetzler recommends asking that person about their upbringing. “If they generally didn’t take unnecessary risks growing up, they probably won’t want to know,” she said.

For example, would you rather have groceries delivered or do you feel comfortable going in and out of the grocery store safely? Once you understand their risk-taking habits, it can help you land on a solution you’re both comfortable with.