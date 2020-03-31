In years past, my daughter and her Irish step troop would visit local senior citizen homes, community centers, and hospitals to perform their dance routines. The entertainment energized so many of our loving hosts. But now, as we're social distancing to help flatten the curve of COVID-19, the dance performances are cancelled.

Right now, we have to be mindful that the elderly are among the most vulnerable populations during this COVID-19 pandemic. Though sacrificing visits to nursing homes or grandma's house are necessary, we cannot forget what that time with them might have meant.

So as we continue to promote social connection with friends, we must also continue offering affection to the elderly. Here are some ideas to help your child stay connected to their grandparents or others in the elderly population: