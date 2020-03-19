Due to COVID-19, government and medical professionals are urging us to stay physically distant and avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people. Although parents are being asked to promote physical distance outside of the family, helping children develop social skills is still possible. As busy people, we don't always make the time to connect with others in our immediate households—social distancing is the perfect time to do this, no?

Social skills are life skills and connection to others is essential to mental and physical health. Helping children feel connection is possible, even without play dates and when school is out of session.

Follow these tried and true methods of engaging with your family and helping children learn essential social skills, without an electronic device.