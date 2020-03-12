How To Talk To Your Kids About COVID-19, From A Holistic Child Psychologist

According to Beurkens, it’s really important to be open and honest with kids about the coronavirus. “We don’t want to hide anything that’s going on,” she said, “but we also want to be factual and not alarmist.”

If they’re not raising any questions, one way to bring it up is by saying "have you heard about this?" and assess what their knowledge is.

Always approach the topic from a developmentally appropriate standpoint, meaning the way you talk to your three-year-old should differ from the way you talk to your sixteen-year-old.