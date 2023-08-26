When someone tells us they disapprove of us or points out our faults, it’s easy to understand why that might put someone on the defense. But often, a person who is truly defensive hears disapproval and sees a pointed finger to their faults even when the other person isn’t doing that.

Their partner might say, “The dinner was a little too hot for me,” or “I was annoyed you canceled date night again,” or “You forgot to tell me my sister called.” None of those sentences represent an attack, yet a defensive person would hear it as such and move to defend themselves.

A person’s response to this kind of feedback (felt as criticism) depends on a variety of factors, including temperament, history, and even self-esteem. Some people simply have nervous systems that respond more intensely and frequently to sensory stimulation, such that they have a more exaggerated startle response than others do—meaning perceived criticisms may cause them to more quickly jump to a defensive position.

For others, the behavior stems from childhood experiences. For example, if a parent shamed and harshly punished them often as a child, they may grow up with heightened self-protective instincts that flare up whenever they see someone upset.