I Gave Myself A Natural Face Lift With This Esthetician's Simple Trick
From topical lip filler to "Botox in a bottle," the promise of a natural face lift seems to be closer than ever. Although this concept may sound pretty suspicious to some folks, it’s not entirely far-fetched—especially to those familiar with face massage.
OK, fine, a complete face lift may be a bit hyperbolic, but many swear by techniques that encourage tighter skin without the touch of a needle (and they're totally free!). To come, a tip I simply couldn’t gatekeep.
Why you should massage your scalp for a natural face lift
Scalp massages may be best known for their ability to stimulate hair growth, but they might just be the key to keeping your face lifted from the brows upward, too. All of this has to do with the structure of the muscles underneath the surface.
“Although your hairline looks like it separates the forehead from the scalp, underneath the muscle is all connected,” says esthetician from Japanese curation collective Shiko Beauty, Kyoko Getz.
“The frontalis (front muscle [where the] forehead region of the human face extends into the scalp) plays a significant role in facial expressions and controlling the movement and placement of the eyebrows, so it is important to massage and stimulate the muscle in order to lift the eye and brow area,” she explains.
So by extending your focus to the scalp and top of the head, rather than just the forehead, you can work on the full brow-lifting muscle at once. It’s a fairly easy technique, but consistency is key for the best results, Getz adds.
How to do it
Below, the essential steps from Getz. All you need is your own two hands:
- Place: Start by placing your thumbs at the base of your scalp on the back of your head. Position each thumb one inch on either side of the spine, just above the nape of the neck, and position four fingers on your scalp—almost wrapping around your head.
- Press: Gently press the two thumb points and begin to gently massage the scalp with the four fingers. Starting from the side of your ears, use all five fingers to gently work towards the top of your head, where you’ll begin to see your eyebrows move as you massage this way (this really shows you the muscle connection in real time).
- Go from the hairline to the top of your head: From the front hairline, using your five fingers, massage gently starting at the hairline all the way to the top of your head. If you want to keep going for pleasure or hair growth purposes, go ahead—but this is where that brow-lifting muscle ends.
As far as pressure goes, add enough to release tension but never so much that it’s uncomfortable. Also, make sure you keep your nails out of this whole process—no need to scratch the delicate scalp skin.
If you’d rather use a tool, Getz recommends the Shikohin Gua Sha paired with a natural, hydrating oil, like jojoba for hydration or rosemary for hair growth. This will help your gua sha glide along the scalp without getting caught up in your hair.
Want to really supercharge your massage? Consider trying it with your microcurrent tool if you have one. “When used on the face and scalp, this can help tone facial muscles and contribute to a more lifted appearance, as well as encourage the production of collagen and elastin,” Getz says.
Whether you utilize tools or let your hands do the work, you just may see your brows begin to lift over time—in my personal experience, I’ve seen a pretty noticeable lift in just a week, using both microcurrent and hand massage.
The takeaway
One way to naturally encourage a tighter brow area is by massaging your scalp from the front hairline to the top of your head, in order to strengthen the full frontail muscles. You may consider adding a gua sha or microcurrent device to your routine, but your own hands are really all you need. Want to learn more about the physical and emotional benefits of scalp massage? Check out this guide.
