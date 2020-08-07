If there's one hairstyle trend of 2020, perhaps it would be a grown-out 'do. Due to a newfound affinity for longer tresses, maybe, but mainly because it's a touch more difficult to stop by the salon for a trim these days. If you are sporting a longer mane, we're likely not the first to tell you: Growing out your hair (as well as managing it) is no easy feat. For some, the strands can look healthy and full up top, only to thin out and look tapered at the ends. Which raises the question: Is there a way to even out those ends without chopping them clean off?

Here's the thing: If you really want to keep your ends looking full, going for a trim is your best bet. Regular trims can promote healthy hair growth and make your strands appear longer, to boot. But as haircuts may be far and few between, here are five other ways you can add weight to those ends: