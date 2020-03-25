How To Make Sure Your Front Lunges Are Perfect To See Results
The front lunge is all about your lower body strength. It’s a simple move that you can do anywhere and anytime, but most importantly, it's all about doing it right!
I’ve seen a lot of people doing this move wrong, especially those who try the move for the first time. Our bodies tend to tense up when trying a brand new move, but if you have been doing a front lunge for ages and you're frustrated that you aren’t seeing any sort of results, there may be a perfectly good reason why.
The mistake? Not focusing on posture.
Posture is one of the most important factors when it comes to results in your workout. You can be doing various types of workout moves, but end up not getting the results you want all because you just simply did not have the right form–or even worse, you could potentially injure yourself.
In the case of front lunges, a lot of people think getting more lunges in (if you're doing an at-home HIIT workout, for instance) and breaking a sweat is most important; when really, it's the form that matters. Taking the time to slow down your workout can make all the difference in getting the most out of your movement—or getting sore in all the wrong places.
You do not want to make this mistake. Do not hunch over and have your body at a slant. Rather, you want have your abs engaged and your body perpendicular to the ground. Instead of angling our body at a sloping position, keep your body straight. Also, you want to make sure that your knee isn't over that front toe—this puts a lot of pressure on our knees and can cause strain.
Look at that posture! Here, the abs are engaged, and the knees are at a 90 degree angle without going over the front toe. Your body should always perpendicular to the ground, as this saves your knees and keeps them from becoming injured or sore. You will also see much quicker results this way, as you're engaging your abs to keep your body upright (perfect for getting in some core strength as you work out those legs!).
While front lunge is such a simple and quick move, the main takeaway is to focus less on getting in more reps and more on perfecting your alignment. In other words: Posture, posture, posture! Once you nail the posture down, you can have a better, more successful workout.
