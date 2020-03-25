The front lunge is all about your lower body strength. It’s a simple move that you can do anywhere and anytime, but most importantly, it's all about doing it right!

I’ve seen a lot of people doing this move wrong, especially those who try the move for the first time. Our bodies tend to tense up when trying a brand new move, but if you have been doing a front lunge for ages and you're frustrated that you aren’t seeing any sort of results, there may be a perfectly good reason why.