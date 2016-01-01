Contributing writer

Katie Austin is a AFAA certified group fitness trainer, author, and blogger. As the daughter of fitness icon Denise Austin, health and exercise have always been a part of Katie’s life, and it shows in her drive to spread her message of self-love and positive body image. Katie graduated from the University of Southern California in May 2016 with a degree in Communications and an emphasis in health. At USC, she was a Division 1 lacrosse player, host of her own fitness show at the college station, and a Cum Laude student. Katie was recognized by Seventeen Magazine as on of the top ten fitness Instagrams to follow. She has been featured as a fitness and nutrition expert on numerous television shows, including The Today Show, Hollywood Today Live, The Doctors, and Home & Family.