How to make a skin-supporting tart cherry refresher: 

This step can be done two ways. Either you can find pre-made green tea and place it in the refrigerator, or you can make your own at home. If you do buy a pre-made tea, be sure to look for 100% pure tea to avoid unnecessary additives (here's a list of our favorite green teas).

To do it yourself, boil two cups of hot water, let it sit for a few minutes, and then steep two green tea bags for three to five minutes depending on how strong you want the flavor.

Once you’re done steeping your tea, place it in the fridge to cool down. After about an hour, your tea will be ready to go.