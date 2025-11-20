Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Close Banner
Recipes

How To Make A Pumpkin Acai Smoothie + Health Benefits

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
November 20, 2025
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
pumpkin smoothie with cranberries and seeds on top
Image by Harald Walker / Stocksy
November 20, 2025

During the summer, a morning smoothie is a staple, no questions asked. And the secret to transitioning your smoothies into fall weather is spicing up your blend—literally.

From creamy lattes to freshly baked loaves and beyond, pumpkin is back in the spotlight yet again for fall, but can it really be used in smoothies too? The answer is yes, and this delicious pumpkin acai seasonal smoothie is proof.

How to make a Pumpkin Acai Smoothie.

What you'll need:

To top:

  • 3 to 4 blackberries 
  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin seeds
  • 1 tablespoon granola
  • A dash of pumpkin pie spice

Nutritional information per serving: 427 calories, 40.4 grams protein, 59 grams carbohydrates, 7 grams fat.

Please note: Nutritional info is an estimate and may vary depending on ingredients used. Use it as a general guide, not a guarantee.

Health benefits:

Adding pumpkin to your smoothie will boost your blend's flavor and health benefits. Pumpkin is packed with good-for-you nutrients including1:

It's important to add the actual canned pumpkin purée rather than just pumpkin spice—although the latter is also a delicious addition to top. This will ensure you're packing in as many of those nutrients as possible. If you're craving a stronger pumpkin flavor, plop another tablespoon of purée into the mix.

To give the smoothie the protein it needs to become a complete meal, add mindbodygreen's vanilla grass-fed whey protein isolate+ (25 grams of high-quality bioavailable protein!).

The takeaway.

Just because the weather cools down doesn't mean you have to ditch your daily smoothie. If you want to swap out your summer blend for something more seasonal, this pumpkin acai blend is an all-around winner.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.