How To Make A Pumpkin Acai Smoothie + Health Benefits
During the summer, a morning smoothie is a staple, no questions asked. And the secret to transitioning your smoothies into fall weather is spicing up your blend—literally.
From creamy lattes to freshly baked loaves and beyond, pumpkin is back in the spotlight yet again for fall, but can it really be used in smoothies too? The answer is yes, and this delicious pumpkin acai seasonal smoothie is proof.
How to make a Pumpkin Acai Smoothie.
What you'll need:
- 1 frozen acai packet
- 1½ cups milk of choice
- 4 tablespoons pumpkin puree
- 1 frozen banana
- 1 serving of vanilla grass-fed whey protein isolate+
- A dash of cinnamon
To top:
- 3 to 4 blackberries
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin seeds
- 1 tablespoon granola
- A dash of pumpkin pie spice
Nutritional information per serving: 427 calories, 40.4 grams protein, 59 grams carbohydrates, 7 grams fat.
Please note: Nutritional info is an estimate and may vary depending on ingredients used. Use it as a general guide, not a guarantee.
Health benefits:
It's important to add the actual canned pumpkin purée rather than just pumpkin spice—although the latter is also a delicious addition to top. This will ensure you're packing in as many of those nutrients as possible. If you're craving a stronger pumpkin flavor, plop another tablespoon of purée into the mix.
To give the smoothie the protein it needs to become a complete meal, add mindbodygreen's vanilla grass-fed whey protein isolate+ (25 grams of high-quality bioavailable protein!).
The takeaway.
Just because the weather cools down doesn't mean you have to ditch your daily smoothie. If you want to swap out your summer blend for something more seasonal, this pumpkin acai blend is an all-around winner.