This Mindset Shift Is A Major Greenlight For Successfully Forming New Habits
It's easy to put off a new habit until Monday, the first of the month, or even the start of a new year.
But the real challenge often comes after that initial burst of motivation wears off. You forget, get busy, miss a day, and suddenly that goal you were excited about feels like another thing you've failed to stick with.
The good news? You can make starting a new habit a little easier with a simple mental cue (a brief thought or phrase you deliberately pair with an action) and a more compassionate approach to setbacks.
Emerging research offers some insight into why that second part, in particular, may be important for your brain.
About the research
Researchers have been exploring how mindfulness and self-compassion practices influence the brain, particularly the areas involved in managing emotions and responding to stress.
In a six-week study1, 62 Chinese university students were split into two groups. One participated in a program called Embracing Your Life, with weekly 90-minute sessions, while the other received no intervention.
The sessions combined teaching, guided meditation, group discussions, and exercises focused on mindfulness, self-kindness, emotional resilience, and replacing self-criticism with more supportive self-talk.
Participants were also encouraged to practice at home.
Researchers measured brain activity using portable EEG headbands before and after the program, including during rest, breathing exercises, and self-compassion practice.
A separate review of 27 brain-imaging studies, published between 2009 and 2024, examined mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR).
This eight-week program combines meditation, gentle movement, and reflection.
Researchers wanted to understand whether these practices influence the brain's physical structure or how different regions communicate.
Six weeks of self-compassion was linked to measurable brain changes
After six weeks, participants in the self-compassion program reported higher self-compassion, better mental well-being, and lower stress. They also experienced a modest improvement in resilience.
Their EEG readings showed distinct changes in brain activity during mindfulness and self-compassion exercises.
The MBSR review found a similar pattern.
Across the 27 studies, researchers observed relatively few consistent changes in the brain's physical structure, but more consistent changes in its activity.
In particular, mindfulness practice was associated with stronger communication between brain regions involved in emotional regulation and self-reflection.
Why does this matter when you're trying to build a new habit?
Because sticking with something new isn't just about remembering to do it. It's also about managing frustration, working through setbacks, and resisting the urge to give up when progress feels slow. These are all situations where emotional regulation comes into play.
Two small changes that can make building habits easier
Think of habit-building as a two-part process. First, you need a way to remember the behavior you want to practice. Then, you need a way to keep going when you inevitably miss a day or lose motivation.
1. Give your new habit a mental cue
Rather than relying on motivation, pair your new behavior with something you already do, and say a short phrase as you do it.
If you want to drink more water, say "I love drinking water" or "I drink water like a fish" while filling your glass.
For the gym, try "I'm going to have an amazing session" or "I love going to the gym!" as you get ready. To move more in general, repeat "I'm someone who makes time for movement" while putting on your walking shoes.
In my experience, cues work best when they describe the habit as something you already enjoy and do with ease. Repetition helps, too. The more you say the cue, out loud or in your head, during the action, the easier the habit is to remember.
I'll repeat mine for about 10 minutes while getting ready for the gym.
2. Be kinder to yourself when things don't go to plan
This is where the self-compassion research comes in. If you miss a workout or forget your new habit, try not to turn one missed day into a reason to quit altogether.
Instead of telling yourself you've failed, acknowledge what happened and give yourself permission to try again.
The six-week study suggests that practicing self-compassion can be associated with measurable brain activity changes, alongside lower stress and better well-being.
Neither study directly tested whether these approaches improve habit formation, so we can't say they guarantee a habit will stick.
But learning to manage frustration and respond to setbacks without excessive self-criticism gives you a more constructive way to keep practicing.
The takeaway
You don't need a new calendar to start building a better routine.
Give your brain a little reminder by pairing a mental cue with an everyday action, and don't let one missed day derail your progress. Sometimes, the most useful habit to build is learning how to be a little kinder to yourself along the way.