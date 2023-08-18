Skip to content
If You’re Not A Fan Of Spicy Ginger Shots, Try This Hack Instead

August 18, 2023
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen.
Image by Dejan Beokovic / Stocksy
Ginger shots are not for everyone, and understandably so. The super-concentrated liquid can often burn going down and send a shiver up your spine, even though it's supposed to be stomach-soothing

However, thanks to a helpful hack on TikTok, I recently learned a brilliant way to incorporate this healthy root into your daily routine—minus the sting. 

How to make ginger lemon ice cubes

On a recent TikTok scroll, I came across this video by content creator Claire Nolan. Instead of straining a ginger mix into shots,

Nolan decided to pour it into an ice mold for refreshing, ginger ice cubes—a genius hack to dilute the taste and make it even easier to have on-hand. Below, find Nolan's recipe. 

What you’ll need: 

  • A few large thumbs of ginger
  • 4 lemons
  • A blender or juicer
  • Ice cube molds or muffin trays
  • A glass of hot water

Instructions: 

Note: If you decide to use a blender instead of a juicer, you’ll want to have a fine strainer or cheesecloth on hand to extract the juice from the pulp. 

  1. Peel your ingredients: You’ll want to peel your lemon and your ginger beforehand. If you’re using a blender, you can actually pop them in without peeling, but just know that lemon peels may add a bitter taste to your cubes. 
  2. Blend or juice: Next, pop them in the juicer or blender. For folks taking the latter route, you may want to add a bit of water to your blender as well, just enough to create a soupy pulp. 
  3. Pour into molds: Nolan uses muffin trays, but you can also opt for ice cube trays if you have them. Let your shots freeze until set or overnight. You can leave them in the trays or pop them out to store in a separate container. 
  4. Pop into hot water whenever you desire: Once your cubes are ready, pop one into a glass of hot water and enjoy a morning ginger elixir, without the notorious burn. 
  5. Add extra nutrients (optional): If you want to make this drink even more beneficial, consider stirring in extra ingredients like cinnamon, electrolyte powder, collagen supplements, or greens powders
With this recipe on-hand, you can incorporate a ginger beverage into your daily routine however you see fit, be it before bed or in the morning. 

The root’s benefits range from supporting blood sugar balance1 to soothing indigestion 2to lowering cholesterol3 and many more, so it’s worth taking the extra 10 minutes to prep these super-cubes. 

The takeaway

If you prefer to skip the tangy ginger shots, try incorporating this root into your routine via ginger and lemon ice cubes. Pop these frozen goodies in warm water daily or whenever you need some natural indigestion relief. Happy sipping!

