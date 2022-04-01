There's been a dreamy blue smoothie flying around TikTok lately, based on a recipe from a West Coast organic market, Erewhon. It’s typically referred to as the “blue cloud smoothie,” as the coconut cream resembles fluffy clouds against a wide, blue sky—gorgeous aesthetics aside, it’s tasty and nutritious, too!

We have the ingredients, step-by-step instructions, and a bonus tip to make this recipe even better for you and your skin. The secret? Include a scoop of collagen powder into your blend.* Don’t worry, our powder of choice comes unflavored, so it won’t mess with the delicious recipe, but you will be doing yourself a favor by adding in some skin-loving ingredients.* Let’s get into it!