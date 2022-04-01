People Can't Stop Making This Creamy Collagen-Supporting Smoothie
There's been a dreamy blue smoothie flying around TikTok lately, based on a recipe from a West Coast organic market, Erewhon. It’s typically referred to as the “blue cloud smoothie,” as the coconut cream resembles fluffy clouds against a wide, blue sky—gorgeous aesthetics aside, it’s tasty and nutritious, too!
We have the ingredients, step-by-step instructions, and a bonus tip to make this recipe even better for you and your skin. The secret? Include a scoop of collagen powder into your blend.* Don’t worry, our powder of choice comes unflavored, so it won’t mess with the delicious recipe, but you will be doing yourself a favor by adding in some skin-loving ingredients.* Let’s get into it!
Blue cloud smoothie
Of course, we’re huge fans of the smoothie’s star ingredient, blue spirulina, sometimes referred to as blue Majik. It’s packed with vitamins and minerals, including calcium, potassium, B vitamins, and iron; it also contains phycocyanin, which boasts some incredible antioxidant properties (it’s also responsible for giving spirulina its vibrant blue-green color).
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*
Then to add even more skin-healthy nutrients, why not toss collagen into the mix?* Collagen supplementation has countless benefits, both for the skin and the entire body.* It promotes your skin's natural collagen and elastin production, enhances skin hydration, and supports gut and digestive health.* You can read more about collagen's benefits here if you're curious, but it’s an easy addition to any recipe, especially smoothies.
Ingredients:
- ½ cup frozen pineapple
- ½ cup milk of your choice
- 1 frozen banana
- ½ frozen avocado
- 1 scoop unflavored mbg beauty & gut collagen+
- 1 tbsp almond butter
- 2 tbsp blue spirulina powder
- A drizzle of honey or agave
- 2 spoonfuls of coconut cream
How to:
- Add your frozen ingredients, collagen powder, almond butter, honey, one tablespoon of blue spirulina powder, and milk of choice to a blender and blend.
- Add one spoonful of coconut cream and your other tablespoon of blue spirulina to the bottom of your glass.
- Pour the smoothie into the glass
- Top with another scoop of coconut cream and enjoy!
The takeaway.
We love adding collagen powder to daily beverages, because it’s a quick and easy way to get some seriously powerful nutrients. If you’re looking for more collagen-packed recipes, we’ve created a collagen matcha latte and a chocolate shaken espresso recipe as well—feel free to shake up your morning ritual how you see fit.
