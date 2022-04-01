 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Recipes
People Can't Stop Making This Creamy Collagen-Supporting Smoothie

People Can't Stop Making This Creamy Collagen-Supporting Smoothie

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
People Can't Stop Making This Creamy Collagen-Supporting Smoothie

Matcha latte

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
April 1, 2022 — 22:03 PM

There's been a dreamy blue smoothie flying around TikTok lately, based on a recipe from a West Coast organic market, Erewhon. It’s typically referred to as the “blue cloud smoothie,” as the coconut cream resembles fluffy clouds against a wide, blue sky—gorgeous aesthetics aside, it’s tasty and nutritious, too! 

We have the ingredients, step-by-step instructions, and a bonus tip to make this recipe even better for you and your skin. The secret? Include a scoop of collagen powder into your blend.* Don’t worry, our powder of choice comes unflavored, so it won’t mess with the delicious recipe, but you will be doing yourself a favor by adding in some skin-loving ingredients.* Let’s get into it! 

Blue cloud smoothie

Of course, we’re huge fans of the smoothie’s star ingredient, blue spirulina, sometimes referred to as blue Majik. It’s packed with vitamins and minerals, including calcium, potassium, B vitamins, and iron; it also contains phycocyanin, which boasts some incredible antioxidant properties (it’s also responsible for giving spirulina its vibrant blue-green color).

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(39)
beauty & gut collagen+

Then to add even more skin-healthy nutrients, why not toss collagen into the mix?* Collagen supplementation has countless benefits, both for the skin and the entire body.* It promotes your skin's natural collagen and elastin production, enhances skin hydration, and supports gut and digestive health.* You can read more about collagen's benefits here if you're curious, but it’s an easy addition to any recipe, especially smoothies. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup frozen pineapple 
  • ½ cup milk of your choice
  • 1 frozen banana
  • ½ frozen avocado 
  • 1 scoop unflavored mbg beauty & gut collagen+
  • 1 tbsp almond butter
  • 2 tbsp blue spirulina powder
  • A drizzle of honey or agave 
  • 2 spoonfuls of coconut cream

How to: 

  1. Add your frozen ingredients, collagen powder, almond butter, honey, one tablespoon of blue spirulina powder, and milk of choice to a blender and blend. 
  2. Add one spoonful of coconut cream and your other tablespoon of blue spirulina to the bottom of your glass.
  3. Pour the smoothie into the glass
  4. Top with another scoop of coconut cream and enjoy! 
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

We love adding collagen powder to daily beverages, because it’s a quick and easy way to get some seriously powerful nutrients. If you’re looking for more collagen-packed recipes, we’ve created a collagen matcha latte and a chocolate shaken espresso recipe as well—feel free to shake up your morning ritual how you see fit. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(39)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(39)
beauty & gut collagen+
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

This Underrated Grain Is A+ For Healthy Cholesterol & Blood Sugar Balance

Andrea Jordan
This Underrated Grain Is A+ For Healthy Cholesterol & Blood Sugar Balance
Recipes

This Refreshing, Easy-To-Make Drink Can Balance Your Blood Sugar After A Meal

Olivia Giacomo
This Refreshing, Easy-To-Make Drink Can Balance Your Blood Sugar After A Meal
Spirituality

This Month's Rare Astrological Event Hasn't Happened Since 1856

The AstroTwins
This Month's Rare Astrological Event Hasn't Happened Since 1856
Mental Health

I'm A Neuroscientist: Try These Hacks To Get Your Brain To Love Exercise

Jason Wachob
I'm A Neuroscientist: Try These Hacks To Get Your Brain To Love Exercise
Integrative Health

Do CBD Drinks Actually Calm You Down?* Here's What To Look For

Emma Loewe
Do CBD Drinks Actually Calm You Down?* Here's What To Look For
Women's Health

Over 50 & Struggling With Low Energy? This Could Be Why, Says An MD

Kyrin Dunston, M.D.
Over 50 & Struggling With Low Energy? This Could Be Why, Says An MD
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Routines

This Beginner-Friendly Plank Variation Works One Hard-To-Reach Part Of Your Core

Sarah Regan
This Beginner-Friendly Plank Variation Works One Hard-To-Reach Part Of Your Core
Integrative Health

5 Unexpected (& Easy) Ways To Promote Healthy Detoxification

Morgan Chamberlain
5 Unexpected (& Easy) Ways To Promote Healthy Detoxification
Beauty

This Is The Only Toothpaste That Whitens My Sensitive Teeth Without Any Pain

Jamie Schneider
This Is The Only Toothpaste That Whitens My Sensitive Teeth Without Any Pain
Home

My Houseguests Say They've Never Fallen Asleep Faster Than With These Sheets

Braelyn Wood
My Houseguests Say They've Never Fallen Asleep Faster Than With These Sheets
Spirituality

The First New Moon Of The Astrological Year Is Here — Here's What To Expect

Sarah Regan
The First New Moon Of The Astrological Year Is Here — Here's What To Expect
Mental Health

I Study Cognition & Longevity: This Is My Favorite Herb For Brain Health

Jamie Schneider
I Study Cognition & Longevity: This Is My Favorite Herb For Brain Health
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-make-creamy-collagen-and-spirulina-smoothie
beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!