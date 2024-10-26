Strategy: You have two options for presentation here: You can make an assembly-line table off to the side for guests to gravitate to when they are hungry, or you can set up a big spread on your dining-room table if you are planning for everyone to sit down at once to eat. If going the assembly-line route, buy presliced cheese and make sure to slice the bagels, croissants, and ciabatta beforehand to keep your guest line moving. Cluster ingredients onto several trays or boards based on these groupings: bread, toppings and cheeses, and spreads and garnishes.