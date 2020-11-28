How To Make 5-Ingredient Mood-Boosting Caramel With A Hidden Superfood

The great thing about a simple caramel sauce is that you can add it to anything instantly upgrade any dessert—or to make a tasty treat our of some fresh fruit (apple slices in particular). The downside, however, is that many caramels are simply packed with processed sugar, and they're finicky to make at best. This quick no-cook recipe makes DIY caramel an easy addition to your holiday menus.

Not only that, but this particular salted caramel has a superfood addition that will help make the holidays even sweeter: maca powder. This adaptogen is native to Peru, where it has a long history of use in both cooking and medicine—and it's actually technically a cruciferous vegetable, related to popular veggies like cauliflower and Brussel sprouts.

Though it doesn't have caffeine, it does provide a serious dose of nutrients like calcium, magnesium, potassium, and vitamin C, and many people find it energizing. According to Frank Lipman, M.D., "Adaptogens are a unique group of herbal ingredients used to support the health of your adrenal system—the system in charge of managing the body’s hormonal response to stress." While we adapt to this unique holiday season, a little bit of mood stabilizing help is certainly worth considering.

"This super easy caramel is made with just a handful of ingredients in less than a few minutes," writes Christina Leopold in No-Bake Vegan Desserts, "It doesn’t require any special kitchen equipment and can be stored in the fridge and added to desserts, ice cream, porridge, nice cream, smoothies and more."