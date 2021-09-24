“Observe what's going on around you; don't be afraid to ask a question; don't be afraid to show up at a city council meeting,” says Brockovich. “Listen to that gut, that second brain that you have—it's never wrong.” See, you don’t have to be a doctor, scientist, or lawyer to know instinctively that something is off with your neighborhood water supply. “You don't have to have that pedigree, if you will, to speak up, speak out, show up, and share information,” she adds. “You might actually be surprised at what you find.”

Of course, we are not going to solve this water crisis overnight—but Brockovich says you can start to implement change in your own backyard, if you take the time to notice what’s going on around you. “Imagine if every single one of us, the minute we had a water problem, followed that kind of protocol across this country. We might start finding more answers,” she notes.

We should also acknowledge that this information can feel overwhelming—we’re not trying to scare you into thinking your tap has been poisoned. All Brockovich asks is for you to take a moment to reflect on your surroundings—a few minutes of stillness to reflect on your water.

“You have to take that moment to find the motivation to go, ‘You know what, I'm curious about my water. I'm going to get my water quality report,’” she says. “Just recognize it, find it, and take that one task and see it through to the end. It may take two years, but stay with it—stay in the game.”

Enjoy this episode sponsored by Cotton! And don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or Amazon Music!