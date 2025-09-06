This requires letting yourself be vulnerable and being bold enough to let your partner know that you're ready and willing to reignite your relationship without knowing how they will respond. You can articulate this through a conversation, as well as through a series of intentional actions, such as planning a date night, buying an unexpected gift, taking a task off of their plate, or affectionate touches. The most important thing is to be clear about your intentions so that your partner knows without a doubt that you are wanting to commit to strengthening your relationship.