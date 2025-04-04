"Often when people retire, their minds also retire, and their body is not far behind," Kwik says. Research backs up his claim: One study1 analyzed data from 3,253 people who died during an eight-year period. Of participants who passed, “People with the highest baseline purpose in life showed lower mortality risk compared to those with the lowest purpose,” researchers note. People often attach purpose to their work, and purpose is crucial for brain and overall longevity.