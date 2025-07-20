Advertisement
The No. 1 Mistake That Leads To Cognitive Decline, From A Memory Coach
Working on your memory, and overall brain health for that matter is one of those self-improvement tasks that doesn’t seem essential—until it becomes something you have to worry about.
While it may not sound interesting to everyone, working on your memory in a preventative manner (no matter your age) is crucial for maximizing your brain’s longevity. And while mind teasers are great, you should also know what to avoid for the sake of a healthier brain.
On an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, top memory coach Jim Kwik, author of Limitless: Upgrade Your Brain, Learn Anything Faster, and Unlock Your Exceptional Life, shares one common mistake that leads to cognitive decline over time.
The link between retirement & cognitive decline
Let’s be clear: The mistake here is not retiring in general—you deserve time to rest, relax, and enjoy your life without the pressure of a 9 to 5, if you please. However, Kwik explains that retirement from learning can be problematic.
"Often when people retire, their minds also retire, and their body is not far behind," Kwik says. Research backs up his claim: One study1 analyzed data from 3,253 people who died during an eight-year period. Of participants who passed, “People with the highest baseline purpose in life showed lower mortality risk compared to those with the lowest purpose,” researchers note. People often attach purpose to their work, and purpose is crucial for brain and overall longevity.
Another recent study done in rural China2 analyzed the impact a new pension program had on cognitive decline. Researchers essentially wanted to know if a lack of work was associated with an accelerated decline of brain health.
The results? While having a job isn’t necessarily linked with better brain health, the factors that tend to come with employment do, especially social engagement. Specifically, researchers associate cognitive deterioration in late adulthood to the reduction in social engagement, volunteering, and other activities fostering mental acuity.
“We detect the most substantial impact of the program on delayed recall, a cognition measure linked to the onset of dementia,” they note.
Yet another study done in 2021 echoes this conclusion, stating that retired participants were more likely to experience cognitive decline than non-retired individuals3—however, this study also notes that retired folks tends to be older, and that non-retired participants are more likely to keep up with regular exercise, both of which may contribute to those results.
As we mentioned earlier, these studies aren't saying that working a full time job forever is beneficial—so don’t force yourself to clock in when you’re 80 years old. However, it does show that the advantages of a steady job (like social engagement and a sense of purpose) will have a positive impact on your brain health and memory.
That said, you can reap these benefits and continue learning in some form or fashion, be it a hobby, class, part-time job, volunteer work, etc.
What to do about it
Retirement gives you more time to focus on the people and activities you love, so use this time to your advantage! Below, a few ideas to encourage blossoming brain health without necessarily keeping a full-time job forever:
- Take a class: Was there ever a class you wanted to take but never had time for? It could be anything, from cooking to philosophy to language to design and beyond.
- Find a new hobby: There are so many engaging hobbies out there to try, and retirement gives you more time to explore these areas of interest. A few examples include pottery, sewing, woodworking, painting, climbing, cooking, and even traveling.
- Volunteer: There are plenty of volunteering opportunities out there, be it a weekly shift at an animal shelter, assisting at an elementary school, planting trees for your neighborhood, etc. Not to mention, volunteering could foster even more social connections and contribute to a sense of purpose and community.
- Play light sports: You may even flirt with the idea of picking up a new sport or playing a lighter version of something you once loved. Depending on how your body feels each day, you may consider heading to a pickleball court, swimming at the local pool, or hopping on a bike to keep your mind and body active.
- Learn brain games: Don’t underestimate the power of games! Crossword puzzles, chess, Sudoku, and even language games can be fun and brain-stimulating at the same time.
- Brain healthy daily habits: Beyond activities, make sure you focus on consuming brain-supporting foods as well. A few of the best include kefir, lentils, cashews, berries, microgreens, and sprouts. If you want to go the extra mile, consider taking a brain longevity supplement for additional support—here’s a list of some of the best memory supplements on the market right now if you want to learn more.
The takeaway
While retirement itself isn’t directly related to cognitive decline, there may be a lack of learning and social interaction.
To mitigate this risk and still enjoy your years of retirement, make learning a priority by taking a class, volunteering, playing sports and games, and prioritizing nutrients for optimal brain health.