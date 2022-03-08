There are few things I enjoy more in the middle of winter than spreading out a large sheet of paper on the kitchen table and sketching out a plan for my garden. I like to start a few weeks before it’s time to order seeds and sow some of them indoors. My sketches are by no means works of art, but I take great satisfaction in creating a vision for what I want to plant and carefully rendering it on the paper before me. I use a pencil, of course, since planning is a process, and I always make a lot of changes along the way.

There are any number of ways to plan a garden, but I like to follow an adapted version of Jill McSheehy’s step-by-step method from her book, Vegetable Gardening for Beginners: