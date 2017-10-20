The 6 Best Ways To Improve Your Digestion (From One Of The World's Best Functional Doctors)

Food sensitivities are a common cause of bloating and gas. If you haven’t already experimented with removing common food irritants such as gluten, dairy, soy, eggs, nightshade vegetables, beans, or grains from your diet, it's definitely worth a try. After two to three weeks of elimination, you can experiment by having each food, one at a time, and noticing if your body responds. Common symptoms include indigestion or heartburn, nausea, gas, bloating, constipation or loose stool, and can also include skin irritations such as hives or acne, along with brain fog or energy crashes.

Another group of common troublemakers is artificial sweeteners and diet soda. If you have not quit these toxic products yet, it’s time to kick the habit. Your belly will thank you.