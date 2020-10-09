Hair shedding happens for a number of reasons, not all of them having to do with a specific condition (although, you should always check and make sure). Sometimes, it simply comes down to aging—perhaps overtime you notice your widow’s peak expanding, your part widening out, or your temples looking a bit bare, and there’s seemingly no rhyme or reason for the extra hairs swirling down the shower drain.

Not to fret: In addition to slowing down the hair loss itself (yes, there are a few ways), you can rely on camouflage techniques to make your hair appear fuller and thicker—you know, while you wait for more long-term methods to take hold. Of course, concealing bare areas shouldn’t be your only plan of action when it comes to shedding hair: “The most important thing is to get to the root of [hair loss] and try and stop it if possible,” notes board-certified dermatologist Iris Rubin, M.D., founder of SEEN Hair Care.

Nonetheless, here are a few hairstylist tips and tricks to cover up those thinned-out areas, assuming you’ve already identified the underlying cause and next steps: