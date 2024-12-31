When we've put on weight, Swart notes, "the natural idea to counteract that is to do more aerobics, more weights, maybe change your diet—but actually, because it's the stress hormone that's trying to save us by holding on to belly fat, it's really important to do exercises that reduce your stress." Enter: forward folds. "It moves your nervous system into parasympathetic, not sympathetic, which is fight-or-flight," she says, "and that can actually trigger your brain to release fat."