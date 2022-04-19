More than 25 years ago, I climbed Mount Kilimanjaro while spending a summer studying international environmental law in Nairobi, Kenya. I boarded a bus to Arusha, Tanzania, then started my trek up the famous, 19,341-foot mountain. I wasn’t a climber. I was a policy geek, which is my nice way of saying that I wasn’t physically fit (I could write killer legal memos though).

Kilimanjaro is a different kind of climb. It’s basically a walk. The guides told us to go slowly, to acclimate to the lack of oxygen at higher elevations. My classmates and I relished the journey as we enjoyed the views, took pictures, and laughed.

A group of ultra-fit British women were making the climb with another tour company. They always asked us how long it took us to get to the next hut, which was our destination each evening after an all-day hike. I remember one hiker laughed at us and said, “I cannot believe how slow you are.” We didn’t know these women. And why did they care how long it was taking us? It’s not as though our pace was impeding their progress.

Eventually we reached the top of the mountain, Uhuru Peak. On our way down we learned that none of the Brits had reached the summit. Altitude sickness overcame them. They’d rushed to each hut but didn’t let their bodies adapt to the oxygen-starved air.

As my southern momma would say, bless their hearts.