Now, first and foremost, you can wear whatever shade of blush you want at any time. Want a lush and vampy cranberry red to feel playful? Go for it! Opting for a citrusy grapefruit pink for a pop? All you. What we are talking about here, though, is finding your most natural flush. And surprise, surprise: It has everything to do with your undertones. If you don't know which category you fall into (or the term "undertones" has you scratching your head), see here for our foolproof quiz. Then select your shade below: