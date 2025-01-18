What To Look For In Hand Cream Formulas For Dry Skin Protection

For the acid mantle, you just want to make sure you're keeping the pH of the skin relatively stable. The pH range of the skin on your face and body fluctuates between 4.7 and 5.751 . You can't stop all fluctuations of the pH—even water temporarily changes the pH of the skin—but if you keep it consistent, your barrier will be in a better place. For topicals, this means looking for products formulated with pH in mind.