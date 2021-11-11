Underrated Ingredients To Look For In Hand Creams Because Winter Skin Is Upon Us

Cold, dry weather does a number on the skin. See, in the winter we experience more transepidermal water loss, or the process by which moisture in the skin evaporates into the air around you. The result is that irritated, cracked, dehydrated skin that we so often associate with the fall and winter months.

And skin that’s directly exposed to the air is often the most at risk. That’s why the skin on your face may become more parched (time to stock up on hydrating face creams, no?), and most notably, hands.

Hands become even more vulnerable thanks to the fact they get more wear: Between working with them, hand washing, sanitizing, and regular exposure to environmental stressors—that delicate skin is likely begging for more moisture and protection.

This is where hand creams come in. But not all hand creams are created equal: you need one that addresses all aspects of barrier function. Allow us to explain.