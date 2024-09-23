The tourism board in Costa Rica has also made it easier for travelers to visit the country with a regenerative mindset through a tool called the Certification for Sustainable Tourism (CST) that provides guidelines for tourism businesses to have a positive impact on Costa Rican society—and then awards them with a CST certification if they meet them. Though the program was established way back in 1997, it got a slow start and has really only taken off recently, with more than 400 hotels and tour operators earning the certification in 2019.