According to New York Times bestselling author Daniel Pink, a “no regrets” philosophy is a nonsensical, and frankly unhealthy, way to live. “What I'm trying to do is get rid of the idea that we should be relentlessly positive all the time, that we should ignore anything that's negative, and that we should relentlessly look forward,” he says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. Rather, regrets can be pretty valuable if you treat them properly: As Pink discusses in his most recent book titled, The Power of Regret: How Looking Backward Moves Us Forward, learning from your mistakes can help you clarify what you value, make better decisions, and solve problems faster in the future.

So how do you deal with regrets in a healthy way, you ask? Pink has a go-to method: “I refined it into three steps,” he says. “We can think of it as inward, outward, forward.”