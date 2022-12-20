Often there were things that went well that we miss because we’re so focused on what went poorly. If you went on a date for the first time in years and ultimately it was a disappointment because this is not someone you’d want to have another date with, sit with your journal and ponder the positives. You might have felt really proud of yourself for putting yourself out there as you walked into the restaurant to meet your date. Or you might have caught a glimpse of yourself in the mirror when you went to the bathroom and thought you looked glowing. It could have felt healthy to be out mingling and in the mix after such a long hiatus. And the laugh you had with a dear friend later about how incompatible you and your date turned out to be could have been a lovely bonding moment in your friendship.