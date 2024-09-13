Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Love

3 Ways To Deal With Controlling People In Your Life, According To Therapists

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
September 13, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Lumina / Stocksy
September 13, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

We've all met a controlling person at some point, and whether you have a controlling partner, controlling parents, or even controlling friends, it can be difficult to know how to actually handle it. So, we asked experts for their top tips on dealing with a controlling person.

Here's what they had to say:

1.

Talk to them about it directly.

When it comes to dealing with any sort of conflict, communication is key. When dealing with someone who is exhibiting controlling behavior, it's important to proactively and directly talk to them about the issue. Licensed therapist Rachel Wright, LMFT, recommends using her "AEO framework" for structuring difficult conversations, which consists of three steps:

  • Acknowledge the issue.
  • Explain the emotions.
  • Offer a solution.

For example, if a romantic partner is always trying to reach you when you're out with friends, you could say, "I've noticed you're often trying to reach me when I'm out with friends. I keep thinking you don't trust me, and that makes me feel diminished. When we're out with friends, I'd like for there not to be an expectation that we respond to each other super quickly. What do you think?"

If the relationship is salvageable and the controlling person in question is willing to work on their behavior, they will not only take accountability for how they've made you feel but also take steps to improve. If nothing changes, that's a sign the relationship might not be worth its emotional toll.

2.

Set boundaries.

Boundaries are another key here, and in the case of controlling people, the boundaries you set will have to be that much more firm. In fact, as clinical psychologist Shefali Tsabary, Ph.D., previously explained to mbg, setting strong, firm, and consistent boundaries is the best way to deal with controlling people, like parents.

Remember, you're under no obligation to give up your time, energy, and even attention to anyone. Check out our full guide for setting healthy boundaries for more tips.

3.

Know when to walk away.

Last but certainly not least, having a controlling person in your life requires knowing and acknowledging when it's time to walk away. As Tsabary notes, when setting boundaries doesn't work, "then it is important to create emotional space and distance in another way."

It's really important to look at how this person responds when you bring up what's bothering you, when you set boundaries, and when you talk about how their behavior is affecting you. If they continually get defensive, violate your boundaries, and/or continue exhibiting controlling behavior, that's simply an unhealthy relationship dynamic to be in.

If you're dating this person, that may mean it's time for the relationship to end. If it's someone like a friend or family member who you don't want to cut off completely, you can create some space within the relationship. For example, therapist Tiana Leeds, M.A., LMFT, previously told mbg that ending a controlling friendship can be as simple as "no longer initiating contact or plans as frequently and allowing the connection to naturally fade."

Whatever you decide the best course of action is, don't lose sight of your own needs, how this controlling person really makes you feel, and what you require from your relationships going forward. Anything less is less than you deserve.

If you are in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. For anonymous and confidential help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224) and speak with a trained advocate for free as many times as you need. They're available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also speak to them through a live private chat on their website.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

1,000+ People Say This Vibrator Brings Them To Orgasm Every Time
Sex

1,000+ People Say This Vibrator Brings Them To Orgasm Every Time

Carleigh Ferrante

The Psychology Of A Good Double Date + 40 Things To Do With Another Couple
Love

The Psychology Of A Good Double Date + 40 Things To Do With Another Couple

Kelly Gonsalves

Are You Romantically Or Sexually Attracted To Someone? Here's How To Tell
Love

Are You Romantically Or Sexually Attracted To Someone? Here's How To Tell

Julia Guerra

What Does It Mean To Be Panromantic? A Sexuality Experts Explain
Love

What Does It Mean To Be Panromantic? A Sexuality Experts Explain

Stephanie Barnes

What Makes Arguments Escalate In Relationships + How To Nip Them In The Bud
Love

What Makes Arguments Escalate In Relationships + How To Nip Them In The Bud

Deborah J. Fox, MSW

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

1,000+ People Say This Vibrator Brings Them To Orgasm Every Time
Sex

1,000+ People Say This Vibrator Brings Them To Orgasm Every Time

Carleigh Ferrante

The Psychology Of A Good Double Date + 40 Things To Do With Another Couple
Love

The Psychology Of A Good Double Date + 40 Things To Do With Another Couple

Kelly Gonsalves

Are You Romantically Or Sexually Attracted To Someone? Here's How To Tell
Love

Are You Romantically Or Sexually Attracted To Someone? Here's How To Tell

Julia Guerra

What Does It Mean To Be Panromantic? A Sexuality Experts Explain
Love

What Does It Mean To Be Panromantic? A Sexuality Experts Explain

Stephanie Barnes

What Makes Arguments Escalate In Relationships + How To Nip Them In The Bud
Love

What Makes Arguments Escalate In Relationships + How To Nip Them In The Bud

Deborah J. Fox, MSW

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

1,000+ People Say This Vibrator Brings Them To Orgasm Every Time
Sex

1,000+ People Say This Vibrator Brings Them To Orgasm Every Time

Carleigh Ferrante

The Psychology Of A Good Double Date + 40 Things To Do With Another Couple
Love

The Psychology Of A Good Double Date + 40 Things To Do With Another Couple

Kelly Gonsalves

Are You Romantically Or Sexually Attracted To Someone? Here's How To Tell
Love

Are You Romantically Or Sexually Attracted To Someone? Here's How To Tell

Julia Guerra

What Does It Mean To Be Panromantic? A Sexuality Experts Explain
Love

What Does It Mean To Be Panromantic? A Sexuality Experts Explain

Stephanie Barnes

What Makes Arguments Escalate In Relationships + How To Nip Them In The Bud
Love

What Makes Arguments Escalate In Relationships + How To Nip Them In The Bud

Deborah J. Fox, MSW

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

1,000+ People Say This Vibrator Brings Them To Orgasm Every Time
Sex

1,000+ People Say This Vibrator Brings Them To Orgasm Every Time

Carleigh Ferrante

The Psychology Of A Good Double Date + 40 Things To Do With Another Couple
Love

The Psychology Of A Good Double Date + 40 Things To Do With Another Couple

Kelly Gonsalves

Are You Romantically Or Sexually Attracted To Someone? Here's How To Tell
Love

Are You Romantically Or Sexually Attracted To Someone? Here's How To Tell

Julia Guerra

What Does It Mean To Be Panromantic? A Sexuality Experts Explain
Love

What Does It Mean To Be Panromantic? A Sexuality Experts Explain

Stephanie Barnes

What Makes Arguments Escalate In Relationships + How To Nip Them In The Bud
Love

What Makes Arguments Escalate In Relationships + How To Nip Them In The Bud

Deborah J. Fox, MSW

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

more Relationships
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Dry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 Tips On How To Have A Good Healthy Relationship10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen18 Prebiotic-Rich Foods For A Gut-Friendly DietSoul Connection: 12 Types Of Soul Mates & How To Recognize Them
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.